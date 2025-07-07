New generating unit at SW China hydropower station starts operation

Xinhua) 11:00, July 07, 2025

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The second generating unit at a hydropower station located at the main stream of the Jinsha River in southwest China, has been put into operation after a successful 72-hour trial, according to a report in the Science and Technology Daily on Saturday.

The Batang hydropower station is equipped with three 250,000-kilowatt power generation units, capable of a total installed capacity of 750,000 kilowatts.

Its first power generation unit was put into operation on May 15, while the third unit is expected to start running in mid-July.

Once this power station is fully commissioned, it will be capable of providing more than 3 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, sufficient to meet the annual electricity consumption of 1.75 million households.

This, notably, is equivalent to saving 1.05 million tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 3.15 million tonnes per year.

