Tracing Flying Tigers' historical sites in mountainous China

Xinhua) 14:13, July 19, 2025

Jeffrey Greene visits Jiuzhou Airport of Huangping County, in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

GUIYANG, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Visiting the dramatic hairpin road of 24-Zig, Jeffrey Greene felt more deeply about the greatness of the people in Guizhou who built this critical path during World War II.

From Sunday to Thursday, Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, led a delegation to Guizhou, tracing the historic footsteps of the Flying Tigers, known as the American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, which was formed in 1941 by U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault to help China in its fight against invading Japanese forces.

With a 2,000-plus death toll, the Flying Tigers pilots shot down over 2,600 Japanese fighter planes, greatly assisting the fight against Japanese aggression.

The 24-Zig Road, known as the "Lifeline of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression," is a 4 km-long road constructed in an S-shape on a slope of about 60 degrees. It remains an important landmark of the joint efforts of the Chinese and American peoples against Japanese invaders during World War II.

The road was once a crucial transit point for international aid to China, enabling countless convoys to transport supplies across the rugged mountains of southwest China to the front lines.

"In 1945, the photographs of the 24-Zig Road taken by an American military photographer created a sensation worldwide. It is one of the most famous Chinese photographs during World War II," Greene said. "The purpose of our visit is to bring back the stories about this place to the United States, so that more people understand the true history behind the 24-Zig Road of Qinglong County."

Visiting landmarks including the 24-Zig Road, Jiuzhou Airport of Huangping County, and the Guiyang Tuyunguan Memorial to the Chinese Red Cross Medical Relief Corps in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the delegation hopes to continue the friendly exchanges between the Chinese and American people.

"For over 40 years, I have longed to come here, and today, one of my dream desires has finally come true. I've looked at countless old photos of the American Flying Tigers in Guizhou, and now I stand in the common background of those images," said Greene.

"This place is a living history of the friendship between China and the United States," Greene said as he gazed in admiration at the undulating mountains from Jiuzhou Airport of Huangping County.

On Wednesday, the delegation visited Jiuzhou Airport. The airport was built over a span of five and a half years, employing more than 100,000 workers. During the war, it was known as "Laohuangping Airport" and served as a significant military base for the Chinese and American air forces, designated as one of the "southwest China's central airports," facilitating over 100 aircraft movements daily.

The American Flying Tigers were stationed here, and their aircraft frequently took off and landed at this airport, participating in major battles such as the Battle of Western Hunan and the Defense of Hengyang. The airport played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of the Hump airlift and stands as a testament to the glorious history of the joint efforts of China and the United States against fascism.

As one of the few airports constructed during the war that is still in operation today, this airport has evolved into a general aviation base. It has preserved its original runway, offering short flight experiences for tourists while also nurturing local talent in the aviation industry.

"Here, history and modernity converge. Today, young people in China learn aviation skills and develop into future pilots. I am very pleased to see the spirit of the Flying Tigers being passed down here and contributing to local development," said Greene, who said he started learning to fly at the age of 14, as he observed various aircraft from different Chinese or American brands parked on one side of the airport.

Next to the runway is one large stone mill used by Guizhou locals during the airport's construction, with uneven marks reminiscent of that historical time. "Countless people in Guizhou built this airport with their hands, and it is their dedication and contributions that have made this airport the solid foundation of China-America friendship," Greene expressed his admiration as he touched the mill.

Outside the entrance of the airport stands a statue of General Chennault, completed in 2009, gazing toward the direction of departing aircraft.

"More than 80 years ago, Flying Tigers and Chinese soldiers and civilians used their courage and sacrifice to connect China-U.S. cooperation. Today, we continue to write a new story of friendship through education and cooperation," Greene said, standing in front of the statue.

"With the launch of the 'Flying Tigers Friendship School and Youth Leadership Program,' nearly 100 Chinese schools have paired with more than 40 American schools to foster exchanges and visits by far, allowing the spirit of the Flying Tigers to cross the Pacific and be passed down through generations," he said.

"We will bring 100 American students to come to Guizhou soon, where they will retrace the Flying Tigers' path through the 24-Zig Road of Qinglong County and Jiuzhou Airport," said Greene.

"By feeling the history of China-U.S. cooperation, we will initiate a future dialogue between the youth of our two countries. The history of friendly exchanges between the Chinese and American people should not be forgotten, and the China-U.S. friendship needs to be passed on to our next generations," he added.

Jeffrey Greene (R) watches file photos of the Flying Tigers at an airport in Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jeffrey Greene (R) poses for a photo beside a large stone mill used by the locals during the airport's construction at Jiuzhou Airport of Huangping County, in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jeffrey Greene poses for a photo by a statue of General Chennault at Jiuzhou Airport of Huangping County, in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

