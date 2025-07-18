Ding! Shubao and Jinzai invite you to the Chengdu World Games!

Official licensed products of the World Games 2025 Chengdu. (People's Daily Online/Sun Shuyu)

The World Games 2025 Chengdu, taking place from Aug. 7 to 17, is just around the corner! A delightful range of cultural and creative products featuring the event's mascots—Shubao (literally "the treasure of Sichuan") and Jinzai (literally "the baby of Chengdu") —has captured the public's imagination.

Inspired by the adorable panda and the agile Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey respectively, these charming characters embody the spirit and vitality of Sichuan culture. From plush toys and fridge magnets to badges and canvas bags, a variety of merchandise is creating a shopping frenzy at official licensed products stores.

As mascots inspired by two rare and iconic animals native to Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Shubao and Jinzai vividly embody Chengdu's green development ethos. With Shubao's gentle warmth and Jinzai's youthful energy, they carry the passion of the World Games and extend an invitation to the world: Join us for an international celebration of sport and friendship!

Official licensed products of the World Games 2025 Chengdu.

Official licensed products of the World Games 2025 Chengdu.

Customers fill a store selling World Games 2025 Chengdu products.

Official licensed products of the World Games 2025 Chengdu.

Official licensed products of the World Games 2025 Chengdu.

