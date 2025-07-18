3rd CISCE draws global interest for closer trade ties with China

The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) kicked off in Beijing on July 16, 2025, and is scheduled to run until July 20.

The five-day trade event, themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," has brought together 651 businesses and institutions from 75 countries and regions, with overseas exhibitors accounting for 35 percent of the total.

Join People's Daily Online to check out how international participants evaluate the Chinese market and their trade ties with China.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)