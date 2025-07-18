Home>>
3rd CISCE draws global interest for closer trade ties with China
By Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 11:02, July 18, 2025
The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) kicked off in Beijing on July 16, 2025, and is scheduled to run until July 20.
The five-day trade event, themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," has brought together 651 businesses and institutions from 75 countries and regions, with overseas exhibitors accounting for 35 percent of the total.
Join People's Daily Online to check out how international participants evaluate the Chinese market and their trade ties with China.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Intl Supply Chain Expo nets $21B in deals, draws global tech giants
- African official praises high-quality trade collaboration with China at 2nd CISCE
- Advanced manufacturing showcased at 2nd Supply Chain Expo
- US firms showcase strong collaboration with Chinese supply chains at 2nd CISCE
- China international supply chain expo kicks off; Nation committed to enhance and upgrade global supply chain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.