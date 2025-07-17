China pushes transformation, industrialization of patents

July 17

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China has effectively promoted the transformation and industrialization of a large number of patents, with the industrialization rate of enterprise invention patents up from 44.9 percent in 2020 to 53.3 percent in 2024, the country's top IP official said on Thursday.

Shen Changyu, head of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, unveiled the data at a press conference, where he presented achievements in intellectual property (IP) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and responded to questions from the media.

