AI Vibes: Trade-in policy adventure
China has reaffirmed its support for the national consumer goods trade-in program, ensuring continued funding to sustain the government subsidy payment throughout 2025.
The program, a key part of the country's broader strategy to stimulate domestic consumption, encourages consumers to replace outdated products -- such as home appliances and vehicles -- with newer, more efficient models.
The central government has earmarked 300 billion yuan (41.84 billion U.S. dollars) in treasury bonds to support local authorities in implementing the program in 2025, doubling that of last year. Two tranches of the central funding, totaling 162 billion yuan, were issued in January and April to support first-half implementation, with further allocations planned for July and October to cover the third and fourth quarters of the year.
(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trade-in policy drives domestic consumption
- China's e-bike trade-ins hit 2 mln amid policy support
- Trade-in program vital to spur demand
- More consumption incentives needed
- Trade-in initiative to be expanded
- New subsidy plan for digital products drives up consumption, boosts demand for industrial players
- MOFCOM to expand trade-in programs for consumer goods to spur economic growth
- China unveils successes, plans for trade-in program, equipment upgrades
- Trade-in program lures customers at 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair
- Foreign-invested firms benefit from China's trade-in program
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.