Creative fireworks show held in China's "fireworks capital"

Xinhua) 08:33, July 14, 2025

Tourists enjoy a creative fireworks show in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2025. Liuyang, a small city known as China's "fireworks capital," has organized 26 creative fireworks events in the first half of 2025. These events have attracted over 1.5 million tourists in total, stimulating consumer spending of nearly 4 billion yuan (about 558 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

