Chinese fireworks spark growth with expansion into Africa

Xinhua) 11:04, June 02, 2025

CHANGSHA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- At the headquarters of a fireworks company in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Hu Yichuang guided clients through the dozens of fireworks on display in the showroom.

From time to time, he scanned QR codes on the packaging with his smartphone, instantly bringing the dazzling spectacle of each firework to life on screen.

"These videos give clients a clearer visual understanding of how the products perform," Hu said.

Born in the 1990s, Hu took over the family business after completing his studies abroad. He now serves as general manager of Happy Fireworks Export Trading Co., Ltd., which has exported more than 500 types of fireworks products to over 60 countries worldwide.

An experience abroad gave Hu a fresh perspective on the fireworks industry in his hometown of Liuyang.

"During my time in Britain, I witnessed how fireworks displays became the highlight of London's New Year's Eve celebrations, with spectators reserving premium viewing spots up to six months in advance," Hu recalled.

What truly astonished him was the discovery that the majority of these dazzling pyrotechnics originated from Liuyang, which filled him with both pride for his hometown and professional inspiration.

"This revelation showed me how highly sought-after our hometown's fireworks are overseas," Hu said. "Liuyang's pyrotechnics have tremendous potential in the global market."

The discovery steeled his resolve to return home, join the family business, and expand its international footprint in the fireworks industry.

Liuyang, acclaimed as China's fireworks hub, is currently home to 431 fireworks production enterprises with annual output exceeding 50 billion yuan (about 6.96 billion U.S. dollars). The city's fireworks account for approximately 70 percent of China's total exports, reaching consumers across the world.

With traditional Western markets nearing saturation, Liuyang's fireworks industry is increasingly focusing on emerging markets, including Africa, according to Wen Guanghui, chairman of a local fireworks industry association.

"Africa's booming population, vibrant festival culture, and rising purchasing power are driving rapid growth in the fireworks market," Hu said.

He added that his company has identified Africa as a strategic growth engine for its global operations and has established partnerships with enterprises in seven countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, and Uganda. "Our fireworks exports to Africa are on track to hit 10 million yuan this year."

Liuyang fireworks are gaining steady recognition across Africa. Sebunya Hussien, a Ugandan pyrotechnics distributor who has long been engaged in fireworks sales and displays, recalled how "China's Liuyang" kept appearing during his online searches for premium suppliers when he was working on expanding his import channels.

After viewing a series of production process demonstration videos released by Hu's company, along with vlogs documenting their staff's participation in international trade exhibitions and market research trips across global markets, Hussien promptly reached out to the company. This initial contact ultimately led to his 40-hour cross-continental journey to conduct an on-site inspection in Liuyang.

Witnessing firsthand how simple paper tubes are transformed into breathtaking aerial displays -- and learning about Liuyang's advanced pyrotechnic manufacturing processes -- left Hussien deeply impressed. He said this experience has cemented his commitment to forging long-term partnerships with Liuyang's fireworks producers.

To better align with African market preferences, local fireworks manufacturers are continuously refining their product strategies.

"African clients favor fireworks with vibrant colors and high-intensity bursts," Hu explained. "Building on China's popular 'viral fireworks' trends, we've developed innovative products that deliver stunning visual impact alongside exceptional cost-performance."

Hu noted that the company has also launched a new line of daytime fireworks specifically designed to meet the needs of African consumers for sporting events, weddings, and other daytime celebrations.

