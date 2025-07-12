Chinese FM attends ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Xinhua) 12:09, July 12, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday attended the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Asia-Pacific's development benefited from the region's peaceful and stable environment, and should be cherished, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Noting the ARF, as an important multilateral security platform in the region, bears significant responsibilities for maintaining regional peace and stability, Wang said China welcomes the proposal to reinforce the role of the ARF and enhance confidence-building measures.

Wang introduced China's proposition to ensure the stable development of the Asia-Pacific region and enable the ARF to continue to play its due role: a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, an Asian security model featuring intertwined security, seeking common ground while reserving differences and dialogue and consultation, so as to find a new path of security featuring dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance, and win-win rather than zero-sum.

Creating division and opposition with a zero-sum game mentality runs counter to the goal of maintaining security, Wang said, urging efforts to address both the symptoms and root causes of conflicts and wars.

Saying Asia calls for the Eastern wisdom of valuing harmony and coexistence, Wang said wisdom should be drawn from the Bandung Spirit and legitimate security concerns of all parties should be accommodated.

China is willing to work with regional countries to bridge and resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and inject more vitality into confidence-building measures and preventive diplomacy in all fields of the ARF.

