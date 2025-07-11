Home>>
Tariffs should not be used to interfere in other countries' internal affairs: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:51, July 11, 2025
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Tariffs should not be used as a tool to coerce or bully other countries, or to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to the United States' announcement that it will impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on Brazilian goods starting August 1, and it also accused Brazil of "unfair" trade practices and demanded it halt domestic political "persecution."
"Sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs are important principles of the Charter of the United Nations and basic norms governing international relations," Mao noted.
