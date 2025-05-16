China open to addressing trade concerns through dialogue: ministry

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China is always open to addressing economic and trade concerns through dialogue and communication, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

According to the consensus reached in China-U.S. talks in Geneva, Switzerland, both sides have agreed to establish a mechanism for economic and trade consultations to maintain communication regarding their respective concerns in economy and trade, spokesperson He Yongqian told a press conference, noting that relevant information will be released in due course.

China and the United States held a high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs in Geneva from May 10 to 11. The two sides reached multiple positive consensuses during the meeting, agreeing to significantly reduce the level of bilateral tariffs.

