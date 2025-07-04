China opposes any tariff deal that comes at its expense: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:35, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes any country making trade deals at the expense of Chinese interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the trade deal between the United States and Vietnam, noting China is evaluating relevant development.

She said that the U.S. imposition of so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on its trade partners is a typical act of unilateral bullying, a practice China has consistently opposed.

The spokesperson added that China supports efforts by other countries to resolve trade differences with the United States through consultations on equal footing, but firmly opposes any country reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests.

"If such a situation arises, China will take resolute countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," she said.

