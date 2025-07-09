China urges EU to pursue more positive, pragmatic policy toward China

Xinhua, July 9

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the European Union (EU) to adopt a more objective and rational view of China, and pursue a more positive and pragmatic policy toward the country.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to the recent remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding China-EU relations.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, Mao said it is an important year for the two sides to build on the past achievements and forge ahead.

Mao urged the EU to truly establish a more objective and rational understanding of China and pursue a more positive and pragmatic policy towards China.

"China hopes the EU will realize that what needs rebalancing is its own mindset, not the China-EU economic and trade relations," Mao said.

"Under the current volatile global situation, it is hoped that the EU will work with China in the same direction, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences and frictions, and promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-EU relations," she added.

