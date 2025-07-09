China urges EU to pursue more positive, pragmatic policy toward China
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the European Union (EU) to adopt a more objective and rational view of China, and pursue a more positive and pragmatic policy toward the country.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to the recent remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding China-EU relations.
Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, Mao said it is an important year for the two sides to build on the past achievements and forge ahead.
Mao urged the EU to truly establish a more objective and rational understanding of China and pursue a more positive and pragmatic policy towards China.
"China hopes the EU will realize that what needs rebalancing is its own mindset, not the China-EU economic and trade relations," Mao said.
"Under the current volatile global situation, it is hoped that the EU will work with China in the same direction, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences and frictions, and promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-EU relations," she added.
Photos
- From sightseeing to adventure: S China's Guilin grows into world-class tourist city amid outdoor tourism boom
- Once impoverished village in S China's Hainan thrives through tea and tourism
- View of Tengwang Pavilion scenic area in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi
- Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China ready to work with EU on global climate governance efforts: spokesperson
- Steps taken against EU medical device curbs
- China to take measures against medical devices imported from EU in government procurement
- China-EU relations should be characterized as partnership, says Chinese FM
- Rare earth exports have never been, should not be an issue between China and Europe: Chinese Foreign Minister
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.