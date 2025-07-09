Texas flooding is "act of God," says White House press secretary

Xinhua) 14:45, July 09, 2025

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The White House rejected criticism that the Trump administration's recent staffing cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) contributed to the deadly floods in Texas, calling it "a depraved lie."

"This was an act of God. It is not the administration's fault that the flood hit when it did," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday, noting that the NWS "did its job" by sending "early and consistent warnings."

"Unfortunately, in the wake of this once-in-a-generation natural disaster, we have seen many falsehoods pushed by Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer and some members of the media," Leavitt said. "Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning."

Schumer, the Senate Democratic Leader, on Monday called for an investigation into whether "staffing shortages at key local NWS stations contributed to the catastrophic loss of life and property during the deadly flooding."

Over 500 workers were reportedly cut by the Trump administration or left on their own, leaving NWS short-staffed. According to its website, six of 27 positions are listed as vacant at the NWS office for Austin/San Antonio, which covers the region that includes hard-hit Kerr County, including a key manager responsible for issuing warnings and coordinating with local emergency management officials.

Officials said at least 110 people have died in the flash flooding, with over 170 still missing.

