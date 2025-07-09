Home>>
Trump signals new sanctions on Russia
(Xinhua) 11:17, July 09, 2025
LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has approved sending additional weapons to Ukraine and is considering new sanctions on Russia.
"We're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.
Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I'm not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now," Trump said, noting that Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are dying in the thousands.
Trump said he is considering whether to support a bipartisan Senate bill that will impose sweeping sanctions on Russia.
