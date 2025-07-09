Trump says U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine

Xinhua) 11:15, July 09, 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Members of U.S. President Donald Trump's national security team plan to discuss details of shipping weapons to Ukraine on Tuesday, after Trump said the United States would send more weapons to the country, according to media reports.

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to," Trump said Monday ahead of a dinner with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement Monday night, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the U.S. Department of Defense will provide further defensive military assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday in a post on social media that he had discussed Ukraine's air defense capabilities in a phone conversation with Trump. They agreed that they would work together to strengthen protecting the skies of Ukraine, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)