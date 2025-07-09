New crested ibis habitat found in NW China

Xinhua) 10:42, July 09, 2025

XI'AN, July 8 (Xinhua) -- More than ten rare crested ibises have established a new breeding habitat in Qianyang County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The wild habitat was discovered near a reservoir in Zhangjiayuan Town. Footage shows adult birds and chicks foraging.

This marks a conservation milestone for Qianyang. Since the release of 30 ibises into the nearby Qianhu wetland in 2014, protective measures including habitat restoration and patrols have supported population growth.

The first wild chick hatched in 2016. A record four chicks fledged from one nest in 2020. Seven more ibises were released in April 2023.

After a decade of conservation, the Qianhu wetland ibis population has grown to 61 across three generations, demonstrating full adaptation to the local environment.

"The ibises' presence, from wetlands to rural reservoirs, vividly reflects Qianyang's ecological progress," said Zhang Hu, an official with the local wetland nature reserve administration.

Once near extinction, crested ibises are first-class protected animals in China, revered as "oriental gem."

