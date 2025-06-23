Himalayan langurs observed in Yadong County, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:19, June 23, 2025

A Himalayan langur is pictured in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. Forests in Medog, Yadong and Jilung of Xizang are the main habitats in China for the Himalayan langur, a first-class protected wildlife species of the country. In recent years, due to the continuous improvement of ecological environment, the langurs have been frequently observed in Yadong. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A tourist interacts with Himalayan langurs on the roadside in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. Forests in Medog, Yadong and Jilung of Xizang are the main habitats in China for the Himalayan langur, a first-class protected wildlife species of the country. In recent years, due to the continuous improvement of ecological environment, the langurs have been frequently observed in Yadong. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Himalayan langur sits atop a car on the roadside in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Himalayan langur is pictured in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Himalayan langurs are pictured in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Himalayan langurs are pictured in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Himalayan langur is pictured in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Himalayan langur is pictured in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

