The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) of the Chinese mainland announced on Wednesday that it has placed eight entities from the island of Taiwan on an export control list, effective on Wednesday. This action is taken in accordance with the Export Control Law, the Regulations on the Export Control of Dual-Use Items, and other laws and regulations, with the aim of safeguarding national security and interests and fulfilling international obligations such as non-proliferation, the MOFCOM said in a notice.

Exports of dual-use items to the eight entities from Taiwan are prohibited, and all relevant ongoing export activities shall be immediately halted. In special circumstances where an export is indeed necessary, export operators must submit an application to MOFCOM.

The eight entities are Aerospace Industrial Development Corp, GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology Inc, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, JC Technology Inc, CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Co Ltd, Lungteh Shipbuilding Co Ltd and Gong Wei Co Ltd.

A spokesperson of the MOFCOM said that the eight entities from the Taiwan island have deliberately collaborated with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in their attempt to "seek independence through military means." To safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, in accordance with the laws, the eight entities have been placed on the export control list, with a ban on exporting dual-use items to them. No export operator shall violate the above provisions.

In another development, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday voiced strong support for the MOFCOM’s decision to include eight Taiwan entities in the export control list.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office, stated that since Lai Ching-te came to power, he has stubbornly adhered to the "Taiwan independence" stance, vigorously propagated separatist fallacies, and attempted to "seek independence by relying on foreign forces" and "seek independence through military means."

Some entities in the Taiwan region have participated in these activities, acting as accomplices. In accordance with relevant laws and regulations, MOFCOM’s decision is a necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, as well as a solemn warning to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces for their repeated separatist provocations, Chen said.

Seeking "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, and aiding "independence" is an evil path, Chen said. Enterprises, groups and individuals that are willing to be the claws and teeth of "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, participate in splitting the country, and incite crimes of splitting the country will definitely be severely punished in accordance with the law, Chen said.

