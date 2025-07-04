Trump administration "shaken up" world order in three key ways: Italian minister

ROME, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has "shaken up" the world order in three key ways: tariffs, international taxation, and the financial dimension linked to the U.S. dollar, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Thursday.

"One is tariffs, the other is international taxation. The third refers to the financial dimension and the relative strength of the dollar, which is a form of implicit tariff," he said. "We must be aware of all three aspects."

He stressed that a weak U.S. dollar effectively acts as an "implicit" tariff, making U.S. goods cheaper and imported goods more expensive, thus distorting international trade flows.

Giorgetti's remarks come amid continued trade friction between the United States and the European Union, sparked by the return of Trump to the White House earlier this year.

Market data reflect Giorgetti's concerns. The euro was trading at about 1.175 U.S. dollars at the end of the day on Thursday, up from approximately 1.03 dollars at the beginning of the year, marking a depreciation of roughly 14 percent for the dollar.

Against a wider basket of currencies, the dollar has fallen by 10.8 percent so far this year, which is its worst performance over the first six months of any year since 1973, and the worst half-year since the second half of 1991, according to The Guardian.

According to the Italian National Statistics Institute (ISTAT), Italy's imports from the United States rose by 18.5 percent in May year-on-year, while exports to the United States increased by just 2.5 percent.

