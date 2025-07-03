Trump demands Fed's Chair Powell "resign immediately"

Xinhua) 14:49, July 03, 2025

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "resign immediately."

In a post on his social platform Truth Social, Trump linked to an article about comments from Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who called on Congress to investigate Powell over his alleged political bias and deception of the Senate.

Trump has previously threatened to remove Powell from his position before his term expires next year, repeatedly lambasting the Fed chair for not cutting interest rates.

