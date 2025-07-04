4 dead, 14 injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago

July 04, 2025

CHICAGO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A drive-by shooting outside a private album release party in downtown Chicago left four people dead and 14 others injured late Wednesday, local police said.

The attack occurred just before midnight as guests were leaving an event hosted by local rapper Mello Buckzz in the River North district. A black SUV pulled up and multiple shooters opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Among the 18 victims, two men and two women were killed. Several others remain in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and police are investigating possible motives.

