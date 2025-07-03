20 injured after transit bus overturns in Southern California: media

Xinhua) 14:46, July 03, 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Twenty people were injured Wednesday after a transit bus overturned in Southern California, the United States, local media reported citing authorities.

The injured are being treated, among whom one is in critical condition, according to the report.

The accident reportedly happened around 11:20 a.m. local time (1820 GMT) north of Lancaster, a city located about 110 km north of downtown Los Angeles.

The bus lost control and hit the train tracks in the area, KNBC television station reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

The bus landed on its side next to the railroad tracks, the report added.

