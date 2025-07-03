Chinese envoy calls for advancement of political process in Haiti

Xinhua) 14:47, July 03, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to advance the political process in Haiti.

To address the current crisis, Haitian parties and factions must strengthen their unity, effectively advance a Haitian-led and Haitian-owned political process, and formulate an effective, comprehensive and long-term strategy, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

He also called for efforts to effectively implement the Security Council's arms embargo and cut off Haitian gangs' sources of arms and ammunition.

China supports the efforts of UN agencies and international and regional partners to scale up assistance to Haiti and help the Haitian people overcome difficulties, he said.

The international community must pay attention to the root causes of Haiti's chronic instability and gang violence, strive to transform foreign aid into Haiti's capacity for independent development, and take measures to break the vicious cycle of poverty and violence, Geng added.

China is ready to continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in helping the Haitian people emerge from the plight at an early date and to realize peace, stability and development, he said.

