Jiangxi Day of China Pavilion held at Expo 2025 Osaka

July 03, 2025

Photo taken on July 2, 2025, shows a demonstration of Jingdezhen porcelain craft during Jiangxi Day of China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Jiangxi Day of China Pavilion was held Wednesday at Expo 2025 Osaka, with more than 120 guests attending the opening ceremony. Under the theme of "Building a Jiangxi Model of Beautiful China and Envisioning a Green Development Future for Jiangxi," the event featured exhibitions, investment promotions, cultural performances and intangible cultural heritage products display. (Xinhua/Tu Yifan)

OSAKA, Japan, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Jiangxi Day of China Pavilion was held Wednesday at Expo 2025 Osaka, with more than 120 guests attending the opening ceremony.

Under the theme of "Building a Jiangxi Model of Beautiful China and Envisioning a Green Development Future for Jiangxi," the event featured exhibitions, investment promotions, cultural performances and intangible cultural heritage products display.

Xiong Keping, deputy secretary-general of Jiangxi provincial government, said in his speech that with the event, Jiangxi has brought the beauty of ecology, the brilliance of science and technology, the charm of culture and the sincerity of cooperation, telling the world a wonderful and exciting Jiangxi story.

It is hoped that the Osaka Expo can become a link to further expand the space for international cooperation and allow "Jiangxi manufacturing" and "Jiangxi wisdom" to reach a broader market, Xiong added.

At the opening ceremony, a promotion conference highlighting the province's distinctive industries, cultural and tourism resources and business environment witnessed the signing of five investment and trade cooperation projects, involving an amount of more than 1.6 billion yuan (223.3 million U.S. dollars), covering fields such as new energy, new materials, and equipment manufacturing.

Throughout the day, the exhibition and performance of Jiangxi's intangible cultural heritage items, as well as interactions between Jiangxi artisans and visitors became a major highlight of China Pavilion.

Various activities featuring tea-picking opera, tea-making techniques, Jingdezhen porcelain craft, paper-cutting and egg carving allowed visitors to personally experience the unique charm of Jiangxi's intangible cultural heritage.

