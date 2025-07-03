China releases national standards for emerging industries

Xinhua) 10:03, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation on Wednesday said that it has released a series of national standards for emerging industries such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Seven national standards have been released -- covering AI, information technology and the Internet of Things -- to provide technical support for the expansion of digital services and applications, the administration said.

Another five national standards cover data centers, cybersecurity technologies, and systems and software engineering, supporting deeper integration and interconnection throughout the digital economy.

The administration has released national standards on the safety of electric earthmoving machinery and the general requirements for battery-swap systems, improving the standards system for the electrification of traditional construction equipment and supporting the green transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, the administration said.

It has also released a range of national standards covering such areas as elderly care and child care, transportation and energy, agriculture and rural development, and green and low-carbon development.

