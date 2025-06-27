Japanese anime giant opens largest flagship store in Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:53, June 27, 2025

GUANGZHOU, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The largest Gundam Base flagship store in the Chinese mainland officially opened Friday in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, offering an immersive experience for Gundam model enthusiasts.

The store is the ninth Gundam Base established by Japan's anime giant Bandai Namco in the Chinese mainland and is the largest in terms of both floor space and product variety.

Inside, the store is a vibrant celebration of the Gundam universe. At the entrance, visitors are greeted by a striking, one-of-a-kind sculpture of the Strike Gundam's head.

The interior brings the Gundam universe to life with immersive displays, including dynamic recreations of classic battles from Gundam Build Fighters. With around 600 model types and a range of exclusive limited-edition items, the store offers fans a rich, comprehensive experience of the beloved franchise.

"Guangzhou is a vibrant city, and we are pleased to open the largest Gundam Base flagship store in the Chinese mainland here, providing fans with richer experiences. Bandai Namco adheres to the concept of 'Fun for All into the Future' and hopes to grow together with Chinese consumers, sharing the dreams and emotions brought by Gundam," said Miyatani Daiki, CEO of Bandai Namco Holdings China Co., Ltd.

Since its debut in 1979, the "Mobile Suit Gundam" anime series has captivated a vast and loyal global fan base. Its highly popular model kits, known as GUNPLA, have become a global phenomenon, cherished for their intricate assembly process and diverse customization possibilities. To date, cumulative GUNPLA sales have exceeded 800 million units worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)