Chinese brands offer more choices to worldwide consumers: spokesperson
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese brands, by going global, offer more choices to worldwide consumers, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing on Wednesday, noting that China also welcomes more quality foreign brands to enter the Chinese market.
Mao made the remarks when answering a query concerning the global expansion of many Chinese brands. Chinese beverage brands such as Mixue Bingcheng and Chagee recently filed for overseas listings, which drew a lot of attention.
Indeed, many Chinese brands appeal to foreign consumers thanks to their high-tech, aesthetics, design, and emotional resonance, Mao said.
From "Made-in-China" to "Chinese brands," this is a natural result of China's high-quality development, and enabled by China's complete industrial system, fair and open market environment and sustained investment in innovation, Mao said.
She said China welcomes more quality foreign brands to enter the Chinese market to thrive together and bring the benefit of economic globalization to people of all countries.
