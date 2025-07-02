New study finds U.S. preschoolers widely exposed to potentially harmful chemicals

LOS ANGELES, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Children aged two to four in the United States are widely exposed to a broad range of potentially harmful chemicals, many of which are not currently tracked by national health surveys, according to a new study published Tuesday.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Science &Technology, was conducted by multiple institutions across the United States and supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Researchers analyzed urine samples from 201 children aged two to four in California, Georgia, New York and Washington. They tested for 111 chemicals and detected 96 in at least five children, 48 in more than half, and 34 in over 90 percent of the children tested.

Many of the chemicals identified are not routinely monitored and may pose health risks, the study warned.

The detected substances include phthalates and their alternatives, parabens, bisphenols, benzophenones, pesticides, organophosphate esters, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and bactericides. These chemicals are commonly found in household products, personal care items, food packaging, furniture and air pollution.

Children are exposed to these chemicals through everyday activities such as eating, drinking, playing, and breathing indoor and outdoor air.

"Our study shows that childhood exposure to potentially harmful chemicals is widespread. This is alarming because we know early childhood is a critical window for brain and body development," said Deborah H. Bennett, lead author and professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis).

"Many of these chemicals are known or suspected to interfere with hormones, brain development and immune function," she noted.

The researchers stressed the need for further studies to better understand the long-term health impacts of these exposures.

