Feature: Functional fitness competitions fuel sports boom in China

CHONGQING, China, July 1 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, functional fitness training has been steadily gaining momentum in China.

Competitions such as CrossFit, HYROX and Spartan are attracting an expanding number of enthusiasts. From social media and gyms to megacities and emerging markets, more people are joining this growing "battle with the body."

At a recent fitness challenge held on Jinyin Street in Chongqing's Jiefangbei commercial area, participants performed Olympic weightlifting movements, consecutive muscle-ups on rings and handstand walks - exercises once considered exclusive to professional athletes.

Despite the sweltering summer heat, 200 competitors from across China gathered for the two-day event in the bustling city center. Events included rowing, rope climbs, barbell thrusters and pull-ups, testing both speed and maximum strength. Each round was filled with sweat and heavy breathing, while cheers from the crowd added an electrifying energy.

In addition to professional athletes and coaches, many participants came from all walks of life.

"Compared with traditional competitive sports, functional fitness competitions have lower entry barriers, enabling more people to take part," said Gao Yunqing, the event's organizer.

Su Xiaolong, a 32-year-old e-commerce worker, began practicing CrossFit a year ago. What started as a casual attempt soon turned into a passion.

"I used to play basketball and do conventional gym workouts, but with age, injury risks rose," he said. "Functional training is more comprehensive and improves overall physical performance."

In just over a year, he has competed in several events, including the China National Fitness Challenge.

While traditional fitness in China has long focused on muscle gain and fat loss, functional training places greater emphasis on holistic physical ability, including cardiovascular endurance, muscular stamina, coordination and flexibility. The rise of fitness-themed TV shows and a wider range of workout programs have contributed to growing public interest.

"Consumers today are increasingly focused on the functionality of exercise, and sports consumption is moving beyond gyms to outdoor and urban spaces," said Huang Xiaoling, dean of the School of Sports at Southwest University.

For example, CrossFit incorporates weightlifting, gymnastics and cardio; HYROX combines running with functional workouts; and Spartan races emphasize off-road running, load-bearing and teamwork.

To accommodate different fitness levels and age groups, these competitions are divided into specific categories. The CrossFit Open offers divisions for beginners, scaled athletes, RX competitors and legends. Spartan races include a kids division.

Emphasizing teamwork and challenges, training communities foster mutual support, with participants often working out together, competing in teams and bonding through post-event gatherings-encouraging long-term exercise habits.

On social media, fitness-related hashtags and topics have garnered tens of millions of views. A vibrant community culture, a growing event ecosystem and branded content have helped transform functional fitness into a lifestyle.

"The social aspect of fitness in China is becoming more pronounced. Online communities, digital check-ins and in-person competitions are redefining how people connect through sport," Huang said.

The growth of fitness competitions has also stimulated demand for sportswear, supplements and wellness travel, as more people follow events from city to city.

Many brands and organizations are investing in this fast-growing segment.

"In the past year, we supported nearly 50 gym-based events and hosted three large-scale competitions," said Huang Wenjie, event director of sports gear brand XPODIUM. "Our XPODIUM Championship attracted 640 athletes from 11 countries and regions, while our online New Year Challenge saw nearly 900 participants. We aim to promote nationwide fitness through impactful athletes and events."

Meanwhile, HYROX Fitness Running is expanding rapidly in mainland China, with more than 100 affiliated gyms now operating in 23 cities.

As public awareness of health continues to rise and the national "Healthy China" strategy progresses, the popularity of functional training reflects a broader evolution in the country's fitness habits, consumer behavior and urban lifestyle. Driven by professionalism, community and events, functional fitness is becoming a powerful engine for China's sports consumption and national fitness development.

