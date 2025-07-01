China's bond market issuances reach 7.2 tln yuan in May

Xinhua) 09:34, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China neared 7.2 trillion yuan (about 1 trillion U.S. dollars) in May this year, data from the country's central bank shows.

Specifically, issuances of treasury bonds came in at 1.49 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 779.44 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Financial bond issuances stood at 1.22 trillion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached 902.27 billion yuan.

Outstanding bonds held in custody came in at 187.2 trillion yuan at the end of May.

