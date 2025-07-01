Home>>
China's bond market issuances reach 7.2 tln yuan in May
(Xinhua) 09:34, July 01, 2025
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China neared 7.2 trillion yuan (about 1 trillion U.S. dollars) in May this year, data from the country's central bank shows.
Specifically, issuances of treasury bonds came in at 1.49 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 779.44 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Financial bond issuances stood at 1.22 trillion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached 902.27 billion yuan.
Outstanding bonds held in custody came in at 187.2 trillion yuan at the end of May.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub
Related Stories
- China issues nearly 2 trillion yuan in new local gov't bonds in Jan-May
- China's finance ministry issues 12.5 billion yuan of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
- China issues nearly 1.5 trln yuan in new local gov't bonds in Jan.-April
- China's finance ministry plans to issue 68 bln yuan of treasury bonds in HK this year
- China unveils supportive measures to boost sci-tech innovation bond issuance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.