Home>>
Ecuadorian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square
(Xinhua) 15:51, June 28, 2025
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ecuadorian president thanks China for helping achieve COVID-19 vaccination goal
- In electing Lasso, Ecuadorians opt for new vision of nation, say analysts
- Chinese top political advisor meets Ecuadorian president on ties
- Top Chinese legislator meets Ecuadorian counterpart
- Ecuadorian National Team to play friendly match with Mexican National Team, next Sunday
- Ecuadorian president wins stronger mandate in referendum
- Ecuadorian defense minister meets with Chinese military delegation
- 19 Ecuadorians arrested for illegal fishing in Colombian waters
- Strong explosion of Ecuadorian volcano causes no casualty
- Colombia rejects Ecuadorian tribunal ruling to arrest presidential candidate
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.