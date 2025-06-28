Ecuadorian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 15:51, June 28, 2025

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

