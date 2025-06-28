Breeding season of oriental white storks coming to end in NE China as summer progresses

An oriental white stork family is seen at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 9, 2025. As summer progresses, the breeding season of oriental white storks is gradually coming to an end. The growing chicks begin to learn how to fly under the guidance of their parents.

The oriental white storks, a migratory bird species under first-class national protection in China, migrate from the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River back to their breeding habitats in northeast China every spring. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

An oriental white stork chick (L) is accompanied by an adult bird at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 25, 2025. As summer progresses, the breeding season of oriental white storks is gradually coming to an end. The growing chicks begin to learn how to fly under the guidance of their parents.

A drone photo taken on June 26, 2025 shows an oriental white stork chick accompanied by an adult bird at the Naoli River National Natural Reserve, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As summer progresses, the breeding season of oriental white storks is gradually coming to an end. The growing chicks begin to learn how to fly under the guidance of their parents.

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows oriental white stork chicks resting in the nest at the Bachadao National Nature Reserve in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As summer progresses, the breeding season of oriental white storks is gradually coming to an end. The growing chicks begin to learn how to fly under the guidance of their parents.

