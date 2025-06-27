China's top legislator meets Ecuadorian president

June 27

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the relationship between China and Ecuador has consistently demonstrated a positive development momentum.

China is willing to work with Ecuador to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and continually enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides, he said.

Zhao said the NPC is ready to work with the National Assembly of Ecuador to enhance exchanges at all levels of legislative institutions, providing legal support for practical cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that Ecuador and China have always adhered to mutual trust and respect, Noboa expressed gratitude for China's support and assistance during difficult times.

Noboa also voiced the hope that the legislative institutions of both sides will strengthen friendly exchanges and dialogues, creating more opportunities to promote the development of Ecuador-China relations and enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

