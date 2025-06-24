Trending in China | The perfect simmer for summer: Zaopocu hotpot

(People's Daily App) 16:11, June 24, 2025

Zaopocu is a traditional folk delicacy from the town of Puqian in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province. With a history dating back over 500 years, this distinctive hotpot is loved for its tangy, spicy flavor and its rich mix of ingredients. Its soup base is made from a sour vinegar created by fermenting the lees left over from traditional winemaking. Vegetables, animal offal, cartilage and other ingredients are then added and cooked in the broth. In Hainan's sweltering climate, a bowl of Zaopocu not only aids digestion but also promotes healthy skin.

