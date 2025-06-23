U.S. turns Taiwan into cash machine through soaring arms sales

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The United States plans to ramp up arms sales to Taiwan to levels exceeding those approved during President Donald Trump's first term, according to a Reuters report. During that period, the Trump administration authorized $18 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan.

The report, citing U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they expect U.S. approvals for weapons sales to Taiwan over the next four years to surpass those in Trump's first term.

The U.S. has long used arms sales to expand its political influence. Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department said foreign military sales reached a record $318.7 billion in 2024, a 29 percent increase from the previous year. On May 13, the White House said the U.S. had signed an arms deal with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $142 billion.

Washington has pressed Taiwan to spend more on American weapons, which benefits the U.S. arms industry. By leveraging security concerns and regional tensions, U.S. defense manufacturers have seen profits rise.

The U.S. should strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques. It must handle the Taiwan question with caution. This means stopping arms sales to Taiwan and ending support for "Taiwan independence" separatist forces seeking "independence" through force.

