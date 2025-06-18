Mainland calls for cross-Strait contributions to Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 08:22, June 18, 2025

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, meets with Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2025. Ma led a delegation of Taiwan youth on a visit to Ningde on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

FUZHOU, June 17 (Xinhua) -- When meeting with former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party Ma Ying-jeou on Tuesday, a mainland official urged the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to take part in, work for and benefit from Chinese modernization.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with Ma, who is leading a delegation of young people from Taiwan, in Ningde City, east China's Fujian Province.

Song called on people on both sides of the Strait, all of whom are Chinese, to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, and promote cross-Strait exchange and cooperation.

He also urged people to work together to maintain peace and stability in the Strait, advance the process of reunification, and pursue national rejuvenation.

Ma noted that when the two sides of the Strait work together, they both benefit, but when they drift apart, both suffer.

Stressing that people across the Strait yearn for peace and cooperation, Ma said that by upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the two sides can stride forward hand in hand to jointly forge a bright future.

Before the meeting, Ma and the other members of the delegation visited Xiadang, a model township of poverty alleviation, as well as the premises of leading battery manufacturer CATL.

While working in Fujian, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping made three arduous trips to Xiadang, in a bid to lift the town out of poverty.

Ma said that General Secretary Xi has led nearly 100 million people out of poverty on the mainland, which is a rare achievement in history and around the world, and a historic contribution to the Chinese nation. This achievement is truly admirable and touching, Ma noted.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of Taiwan youth visit Xiadang Township of Shouning County in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2025. Ma led a delegation of Taiwan youth on a visit to Ningde on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of Taiwan youth visit the exhibition hall of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 17, 2025. Ma led a delegation of Taiwan youth on a visit to Ningde on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)