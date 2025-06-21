Over 24,000 foreign-invested enterprises established in China in first 5 months

Xinhua) 10:10, June 21, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- In the first five months of 2025, 24,018 new foreign-invested enterprises were established on the Chinese mainland, representing year-on-year growth of 10.4 percent, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

From January to May, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland totaled 358.19 billion yuan (about 49.96 billion U.S. dollars) in actual use, which was down 13.2 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

The actual use of FDI during the period came in at 91.52 billion yuan for the manufacturing industry, and at 259.64 billion yuan for the services industry.

The actual use of FDI in the country's high-tech industries reached 109.04 billion yuan, with FDI rising 146 percent in the e-commerce services sector, 74.9 percent in the aerospace equipment manufacturing sector, 59.2 percent in the chemical pharmaceuticals manufacturing sector, and 20 percent in the medical instrument and equipment manufacturing sector.

Investment from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states increased 20.5 percent year on year during the period, and investment from Japan rose 70.2 percent, per ministry data.

Investment from the United Kingdom, the Republic of Korea and Germany increased 60.9 percent, 10.3 percent and 7.1 percent during the same period, according to the data.

