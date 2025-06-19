China places all nitazenes, 12 other NPS under narcotic control

June 19

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China has included all nitazenes and 12 other kinds of new psychoactive substances (NPS) in the country's controlled drug list, the National Narcotic Control Committee said Thursday.

