China activates emergency response to flooding in 5 provinces

Xinhua) 08:28, June 19, 2025

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Wednesday launched a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing and Guizhou, as these regions brace for a new round of torrential rainfall.

Three work teams have been dispatched to key areas to assist with flood prevention and relief efforts, according to the headquarters.

China's National Meteorological Center on Wednesday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, heavy rains and storms are expected to lash parts of Guizhou, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Henan, Hebei, Shandong, Tianjin and Liaoning. Some regions may see rainfall of 100 to 180 millimeters.

Local authorities have been urged to step up inspections and implement risk mitigation measures in key areas, including zones vulnerable to mountain floods, regions prone to geological disasters, and low-lying urban and rural areas susceptible to waterlogging. They have also been asked to issue timely warnings and carry out evacuations if necessary.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)