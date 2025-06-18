China's space program provides larger platform for broader international cooperation

Xinhua) 10:40, June 18, 2025

China's State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds a group interview on pursuing self-reliant development in manned spaceflight in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Experts from China's manned space program said Tuesday the country's space endeavors are providing a larger platform for broader international cooperation.

Li Yingliang, director of the general technology department of the China Manned Space Agency, told a State Council Information Office press conference that China's space station is expected to make significant discoveries related to fundamental and cutting-edge issues such as the origin of life, the evolution of the universe and the structure of matter.

This will effectively promote the innovative development of human space science, space technology and space applications, he said, adding that China's space endeavors, represented by its space station and manned lunar exploration, will provide a larger platform for broader international cooperation.

During the press conference, four experts and one astronaut from China's manned space program shared their stories and views of the program.

Sun Wei, deputy chief designer of the manned space program's landing site system, said that China is building more ground TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) stations and developing TT&C satellites to provide richer resources for human space activities.

China has also participated in various international organizations, such as the International Telecommunication Union and the Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems, according to Sun, who is a TT&C expert.

"The standardization and internationalization of China's TT&C capabilities are establishing the infrastructure for human space activities, and are providing convenience for global space cooperation," he added.

Astronaut Fei Junlong said that every time he flew into space, he looked back at Earth -- the common home of humanity -- through a spacecraft window.

"I believe my international counterparts do the same during their space flights," said Fei, who was the commander of both the Shenzhou-6 and Shenzhou-15 missions, and the first astronaut to perform extravehicular activities following the completion of China's space station.

Noting that exploring and developing space is a common mission for humanity, he invited astronauts from around the world to visit China's space station.

China's space station has hosted nine mission crews to date. The crew currently on board is undertaking the Shenzhou-20 mission, which was launched on April 24, 2025.

