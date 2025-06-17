China's new-generation manned spacecraft completes zero-altitude escape flight test

Xinhua) 14:52, June 17, 2025

JIUQUAN, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China successfully conducted an escape flight test on its new-generation manned spacecraft Mengzhou at zero altitude on Tuesday, taking an important step forward in its manned lunar exploration program.

