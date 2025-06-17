Xi meets Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Xinhua) 14:27, June 17, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Tuesday with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Xi arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Monday to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit.

