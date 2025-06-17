Xi warmly welcomed upon arrival in Astana, Kazakhstan
(People's Daily App) 09:00, June 17, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, for the second China-Central Asia Summit from June 16 to 18. He was invited by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has organized a grand ceremony to welcome President Xi.
