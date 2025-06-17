Home>>
Xi meets Tajik President Emomali Rahmon
(Xinhua) 13:48, June 17, 2025
ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Tuesday with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.
Xi arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Monday to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov
- Xi warmly welcomed upon arrival in Astana, Kazakhstan
- Xi says China ready to work with Kazakhstan to contribute more to regional, world peace and development
- Xi says China, Kazakhstan should practice true multilateralism, safeguard common interests of developing countries
- Xi calls on China, Kazakhstan to safeguard int'l system with UN at its core, int'l order underpinned by int'l law
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.