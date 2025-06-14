Home>>
China adds 10 national archaeological site parks
(Xinhua) 14:34, June 14, 2025
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) on Saturday announced 10 new national archaeological site parks, bringing the country's total to 65 across 21 provincial-level regions.
The newly added parks include the Taosi national archaeological site park in north China's Shanxi Province, the Dawenkou national archaeological site park in eastern Shandong Province, and several others.
These parks showcase various aspects of the formation and development of the pluralistic and integrated civilization of the Chinese nation, according to the NCHA.
China started to select national archaeological site parks back in 2010. These tourism attractions draw numerous visitors every year.
