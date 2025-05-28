2,500-year-old rock paintings discovered in northwest China

Xinhua) 09:57, May 28, 2025

URUMQI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have uncovered 30 ancient rock paintings in the northern region of Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, marking the first such discovery in the area.

The paintings depict animals, human figures and hunting scenes, offering a glimpse into the lives of the region's ancient inhabitants approximately 2,500 years ago, the local cultural relics survey team from the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala has announced.

They were created using techniques like dotting and engraving, and include a mix of single-line silhouettes and filled double-line outlines. One notable find depicts a hunter wielding an asymmetrical, recurved composite bow.

"Based on a comparative analysis of excavated bow artifacts, dating data and stylistic features, the earlier period of these paintings dates back to approximately 2,500 years ago," said Wang Yue, an advisor for the office of Xinjiang's fourth national cultural relics census who is based in Bortala.

Located on steep cliffs at an altitude of 2,500 meters, the site's inaccessibility has helped preserve the artworks, said Dorji, head of the survey team. Previously, the area was known mainly for ancient tombs and limited ruins, making the rock paintings a key addition to our understanding of the cultural exchange and artistic evolution across the Eurasian steppe.

The high-precision imaging and data recording of the paintings have been completed, with further research planned to determine their exact age and enhance digital preservation efforts.

