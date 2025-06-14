From internet to reality, foreign influencers see a vibrant China

Xinhua) 10:49, June 14, 2025

* As China expands its visa-free entry policy, foreign tourists and travel bloggers are seizing the opportunity to explore the country and share their journeys online.

* An increasing number of international influencers share their vibrant and diverse experiences in China with their online followers.

* More exposure and exchanges on social media add further momentum to the "China Travel" boom.

HEFEI, June 13 (Xinhua) -- When Italian couple Simona Maria Cannone and Angelo Taraborrelli traveled to Mount Huangshan in east China's Anhui Province earlier this year, it wasn't just a sightseeing trip.

They went there also to meet Adrien Brill, an American who has gained fame on social media for his unconventional recipes that combine Western ingredients with traditional Anhui flavors.

Adrien Brill (R), an American influencer, introduces his pizza oven to Italian couple Simona Maria Cannone (L) and Angelo Taraborrelli at his restaurant in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shangying)

Brill is one of an increasing number of international influencers who share their vibrant and diverse experiences in China with their online followers. China's appeal, coupled with its relaxed visa policies, is driving more foreigners to explore the country in person.

SEEING VIBRANT CHINA

Popular U.S. YouTuber IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., traveled across China from late March to early April, livestreaming his travels across cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Shenzhen.

He traveled along China's streets and alleys, experienced its history and culture, sampled its cuisine, and interacted with enthusiastic fans and locals.

Despite language barriers and a packed itinerary, the 20-year-old's hours-long livestreams drew millions of viewers, offering global audiences an unfiltered glimpse of life in China.

His zesty and contagious shows sparked buzz on both Chinese and international social media. Hashtags like "Breaking the Western Filter on China" trended, while many viewers on YouTube said the livestreams had changed their perceptions of China.

"After watching this video, I realized how foolish my previous views on China were. I've decided to plan my trip this year to China," commented user carpenterpo1153 under one video.

Many others shared similar views, finding the livestreams in stark contrast to more negative portrayals in some Western media. IShowSpeed's unedited and unscripted livestreams reveal a China that is perky, diverse, hospitable and prosperous.

Italian expat Rachele Longhi and Luca, her Chinese husband, based in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, have attracted over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube with their videos featuring things like tea gardens, smart sports parks, the West Lake scenery, street snacks and traditional festivals.

Italian vlogger Rachele Longhi (L) and her Chinese husband Luca pose for a photo at the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province in 2022. (Xinhua)

"We want the world to see the real China through our eyes," said Luca, adding that their personal experiences tell vivid Chinese stories.

Foreigners have also started using Chinese platforms such as rednote to learn about the daily lives of ordinary Chinese. Built-in translation features facilitate cross-cultural interaction.

A short video showing the night view of the Bund in Shanghai on rednote drew comments from users across the world. "Crazy beautiful. I'm in awe," commented Alisa from New York.

Another user, under the name Maye Denisse, wrote, "I need a friend in China to give me a tour," sparking enthusiastic responses from Chinese netizens offering to be tour guides.

"It may seem like casual sharing," said Zhang Yuan, executive editor-in-chief of rednote, at the 2025 China Internet Civilization Conference in Hefei, capital of Anhui Province, on Wednesday. "But this is actually how ordinary people are building bridges of understanding and friendship with sincerity and curiosity at a time when globalization is facing challenges."

Zhou Qing'an, dean of Tsinghua University's School of Journalism and Communication, shared a similar view, "Online exchanges open a door not only for the world to learn about China, but also for China to speak to the world."

TRAVEL TO EXPLORE

As China expands its visa-free entry policy, foreign tourists and travel bloggers are seizing the opportunity to explore the country and share their journeys online.

Italian tourists Piero (R) and Margherita pose for a selfie at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

China added Indonesia to its 240-hour visa-free transit program, bringing the total number of eligible countries to 55, immigration authorities announced on Thursday.

German traveler Kilian Hermes recently visited Chongqing, sharing his experiences, including taking high-speed trains and eating popular local cuisine. His posts quickly went viral.

"It's my first time in China. China is just something you need to see yourself to believe it," Hermes said. "I video call my friends every day to show them around China and they are all so shocked. No one knows what the real China looks like. I never felt so safe in a country. Everyone is so friendly."

"China really changed the way I see the world and I'm impressed by the tech mostly right now. I want to see everything about China," Hermes said.

French photographer Nicolas Cornet visited Mount Huangshan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for the eighth time earlier this year. Cornet said China's visa-free policy has made his two most recent trips to Huangshan much easier.

This undated file photo shows French photographer Nicolas Cornet posing for a photo on the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

His photographs of Mount Huangshan, which were exhibited at a photography festival in the United Arab Emirates in February, have helped to inspire interest in traveling to the scenic area.

British travelers Joel Friend and Emilia Beattie posted a series of travel vlogs documenting their four-week trip across China. This included camping on the Great Wall, hiking Mount Huashan and riding electric scooters across the stunning karst mountains and the Li River in Guilin.

The adventure, which they did without the help of a travel guide, allowed the two and their followers to see a true and vibrant China. One video in particular has garnered nearly 2 million views.

More exposure and exchanges on social media add further momentum to the "China Travel" boom.

Yaowapa Sangjan, a Thai vlogger, shoots a video beside an autonomous-driving taxi in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A recent report by the China Tourism Academy highlights the influence of social media on travel decisions. Social media is encouraging more foreigners to travel to China to experience it for themselves.

During the May Day holiday, inbound travel bookings to Chongqing surged 193 percent year on year, according to data from Trip.com Group, following IShowSpeed's viral livestreams from the city.

Austrian businessman Armin Schober has also gained fame for sharing his life in China. He and his wife run a homestay and a pizza and coffee shop in two villages at the foothill of Mount Huangshan.

Armin Schober, an Austrian businessman, learns to make a traditional Chinese lantern in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 8, 2025. (Photo by Hu Sheng/Xinhua)

"I would like to be a bridge between China and the rest of the world," Schober said. By sharing stories from his perspective, he hopes to encourage more Austrians and other foreigners to learn about China and travel here.

