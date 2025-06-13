Languages

Xi to attend 2nd China-Central Asia Summit

By Peng Yukai, Su Yingxiang (People's Daily Online) 22:36, June 13, 2025

At the invitation of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana from June 16 to 18.

