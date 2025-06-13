Home>>
Xi to attend 2nd China-Central Asia Summit
(Xinhua) 15:08, June 13, 2025
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana from June 16 to 18, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Quotes from Xi | Promote interaction, dialogue and harmony among civilizations
- Xi, Sassou Nguesso send congratulatory letters to FOCAC ministerial meeting of coordinators
- Xi, Sassou send congratulatory letters to FOCAC ministerial meeting of coordinators
- Xi urges China, S. Korea to lift strategic cooperative partnership to higher level
- Quotes from Xi: The ocean links the peoples of all countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.